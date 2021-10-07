Michigan boat company jumps ship, moves headquarters & operations to Wisconsin

GENOA CITY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced that Grand Craft Boats LLC will be moving its headquarters and production operations from Holland, Mich. to Genoa City, Wis.

According to officials, Grand Craft Boats LLC is a manufacture of bespoke mahogany watercraft. The announcement of the move was made by Gov. Evers with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

“We’re excited that Grand Craft has decided to relocate to Wisconsin. The company joins a long list of exceptional craftsmanship and manufacturing in our state and they will assuredly be a strong addition to our state economy and the southeastern Wisconsin community,” says Gov. Evers.

Grand Craft was acquired by Patrick and Rose Gallagher in Feb. of 2021. The company reportedly serves the luxury boat segment and will lease a 20,300 square foot facility in Genoa City. Grand Craft says it plans to employ 20 workers in Genoa City within three years.

WEDC says they are supporting the project by authorizing up to $125,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits is dependent on the number of jobs created and the capital invested in the project.

Genoa City is about two hours south of Oshkosh.