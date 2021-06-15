Michigan governor wants to pay weekly $300 to get workers back on the job

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Steelcase in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Monday, May 24, 2021. It was the first day Steelcase is having many of their employees back in the office since the coronavirus pandemic started, thanks to the new MIOSHA rules that changed today, allowing non-essential workers to come back to offices. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

TROY, Mich. (WTVO) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is looking into using the federal government’s $300 unemployment bonus check as a back-to-work incentive.

Whitmer announced the plan on Monday.

“We’re going to use the federal $300 per week in unemployment benefits to our advantage, so we can incentivize people to get back to work,” said Whitmer, according to WJBK.

Currently, under the state’s Workshare Program, the bonus check goes to those unemployed workers to offset wages lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This boost is available to workers who receive benefits who were brought back by an employer participating in the work share program,” she said.

But Whitmer’s new plan would allow the state to tack on a $300 bonus to employees who return to work.

“This is how we encourage people to get back to work without paying a price or making false choices,” she said.