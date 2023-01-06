ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dallas Held, 39, has been arrested for the sexual assault of a minor in Rockford in October of 2022.

According to Rockford Police, Held, who lives in Glasdtone, Michigan, was sought as a suspect in the rape of a juvenile under the age of 13, which occurred in the 2600 block of Craig Hill Road.

Authorities said Held and the victim were known to each other.

Held was arrested in Delta County, Michigan on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, after authorities issued a warrant for his capture.

He was transferred to the Winnebago County Jail on January 4th, where he awaits justice.

Held was charged with 2 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.