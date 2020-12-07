Michigan woman dies from COVID-19 moments after giving birth to a healthy baby

DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — A Detroit family is mourning after a 33-year-old mother passed away from COVID-19 complications after giving birth to her baby boy.

According to ABC13, Erika Becerra was 8 months pregnant when she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She had no other underlying conditions, besides her pregnancy.

Becerra was induced into labor on November 15th, giving birth to a healthy baby boy, Diego Antonio Becerra.

However after her labor, Becerra’s sister says that her condition deteriorated and she passed away without being able to hold Diego.

Becerra’s loved ones hope the tragedy will encourage people to take the coronavirus seriously and help stop its spread.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the family during this difficult time.

