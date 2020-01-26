Mid-town Gyro House now open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has welcomed several new restaurants to the area lately, the newest being Mid-town Gyro House.

A grand opening celebration kicked off business.

The restaraunt serves gyros, pulled pork and italian beef among other savory snacks.

Mid-town Gyro House is located on the corner of 2nd Avenue and 7th Street.

The owners are excited to combine their backgrounds to make one unique product.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for 16 years, I started as a cashier, then I was a manager. We just love our jobs so we decided to open a restaurant together,” said co-owner Elizabeth Pasillas.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.