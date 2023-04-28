A quick-thinking middle schooler in the Detroit area was praised for his actions after his school bus driver passed out at the wheel on Wednesday, April 26.

According to a statement from the Superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, the driver was taking students home from Carter Middle School in Warren when he became lightheaded before losing consciousness while the bus was traveling on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road.

“A quick-thinking 7th-grade male student saw the driver in distress, stepped to the front of the bus and helped bring it to a stop without incident,” the statement said, adding that the police and fire departments responded to the incident quickly and the students were safely loaded onto a different bus to make their way home.

“The actions of the student who helped stop the bus made all the difference today, and I could not be prouder of his efforts,” the statement finished.

Footage released by the school shows the driver pulling at his clothes and seatbelt, and fanning himself with his hat. He can be heard saying into his radio that he felt dizzy and wanted to pull over.

Within seconds, the driver goes limp and loses consciousness at the wheel. Children were heard yelling before a male student, identified as Dillon Reeves, steps in to bring the bus to a halt without incident.

In a statement on Facebook, Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty said the City of Warren was “very proud” of his actions.

“This young man jumped into action when his school bus driver experienced a medical emergency, bringing the bus to a stop and avoiding what could have been a very tragic accident. We are very proud of you for your heroic actions!” the post read.

Storyful requested an update on the driver’s condition from Warren Consolidated Schools, but did not hear back by the time of publication.