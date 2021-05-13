Midway Village officials concerned about plans to build apartment complex nearby

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Land near the Midway Village Museum could soon become home to a 240-unit apartment complex and 4-story memory care facility, and developers are asking for community feedback.

Midway Village’s executive director Patrick O’Keefe says a project of that size could bring a lot of people to an area that is a quiet, mostly residential area of the city.

O’Keefe added that he is worried tenants could disrupt museum visitors and other neighbors.

He is one of a group of people who urged City leaders to turn down a special use permit which would give developers the green light to begin construction.

“We do have concerns about the size and scale of the apartment complex, as well as things that go along with that, like potential noise pollution, potential light pollution that might have an effect on the events that we hold in the woods,” O’Keefe said.

Concerned residents will be able to have their questions answered during a virtual meeting on Thursday evening.