Midway Village welcomes healthcare workers in for free

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local museum opens up their doors for those on the front lines.

On Sunday, healthcare workers were able to learn more about the history of Rockford for free at the Midway Village Museum, located at 6799 Guilford Road.

The museum gave tours and had crafts for their kids that tagged along. Those there say it gave them an inside look of what Rockford used to be like.

“I’m from Rockford. My grandparents are from Rockford, so it was really neat to hear the history of Rockford and learn more about how my grandparents grew up here in Rockford as well,” explained Emilie Lindsay, a registered dietician at DaVita Dialysis.

Visitors are encouraged to make a reservation online or call the museum.