VALLEY PARK, Mo. – A pair of Midwest centenarians has reached a major milestone.

Andrew and Bertha “Bunny” Kowalczyk celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on Monday amongst family and friends at Cape Albeon Lakeside Retirement Living. The couple, ages 103 and 102, tied the knot on Jan. 1, 1944.

A random draw at a collegiate dance started the partnership.

“They were both going to University of New Hampshire and there was a dance at the dorm,” David Kowalczyk, the couple’s son, said. “And the way they got couples to dance is you had a lottery and you picked a number. Well, both my father and my mother picked number 23. And, so, that’s how they ended up together.”

Andy, a veteran of World War II, mustered up the courage to ask his future flame for another date one month later.

“He comes walking up the path to pick me up and, lo and behold, there he was in uniform,” Bunny said.

What’s the key to success for a life-long commitment?

“My father always says the key is to marry a good woman,” David said. “They were always honest with each other. I mean, I can always remember all the time that when anything ever happened, they would always tell the truth. And integrity was always a big part of us all growing up.”

The couple has six children, 16 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.