‘Mike Pence Fly’ bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE (KRON) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced on Thursday that they will be producing a bobblehead depicting Vice President Mike Pence with a fly on his head.

The inspiration for the figurine happened during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris when the insect took up residence for several minutes on Pence’s hair.

No mention was made on stage, but the social media firestorm was immediate — and intense.

It easily created more, well, buzz than nearly anything else that occurred.

Pence had spent much of the night shaking his head in response to Harris’ answers. But the vice president didn’t appear to notice the fly’s arrival. Despite his talking and normal body movements, the hot stage lights and those virus-fighting barriers, the fly was unperturbed.

It finally flew away on its own.

The bobble head also incorporates the plexiglass barrier and includes a removable mini fly swatter.

The company started producing bobbleheads of political candidates back in 1960 with President John F. Kennedy. Since then, all 45 U.S. Presidents have been made into bobbleheads, with this being Pence’s second appearance.

Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris have also been made into bobbleheads by the company.

The bobblehead can be pre-ordered at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s website for $25 with a flat-rate shipping charge of $8. The bobbleheads are expected to ship in January, 2021.