Military member who works near Trump tests positive for coronavirus

(WTVO/WQRF)--If the NFL season plays on as scheduled the Chicago Bears will open up on the road in Detroit. They'll take on the Lions on Sunday, September 13.

It'll be the first time the Bears have opened in Detroit since the 1982 season. It also marks the first Week 1 matchup for the Bears at Ford Field and the fourth all-time in DetroitOther key games on the schedule include a Sunday night game at Lambeau Field against the Packers on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Bears will also play two games this season on ESPN’s Monday Night Football: Week 7 at the Los Angeles Rams and Week 10 at home vs. the Minnesota Vikings. The last time the Bears played two MNF games was the 2016 season.The Bears will also play host to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay under the lights at Soldier Field for the first time on a Thursday night when they welcome the Buccaneers in Week 5.

The Bears will square off against all four teams from the NFC and AFC South Divisions this season in addition to the New York Giants (home) and Los Angeles Rams (away).

Five of the Bears' six NFC North division games will be played between Weeks 10-17, with the lone exception of the Week 1 game in Detroit. After Week 1, the Bears will play eight consecutive games against non-division opponents.

The Bears will conclude the regular season at Soldier Field for the first time since the 2015 season when they face division rival Green Bay.

2020 BEARS PRESEASON SCHEDULEAug. 13-17 CLEVELAND BROWNS TBDAug. 20-24 at Denver Broncos TBDAug. 27-30 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS TBDSept. 3-4 at Tennessee Titans TBD

2020 BEARS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULESun., Sept. 13 at Detroit Lions Noon/FOXSun., Sept. 20 NEW YORK GIANTS Noon/CBSSun., Sept. 27 at Atlanta Falcons Noon/FOXSun., Oct. 4 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS Noon/CBSThur., Oct. 8 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 7:20 p.m./FOXSun., Oct. 18 at Carolina Panthers Noon/FoxMon., Oct. 26 at Los Angeles Rams 7:15 p.m./ESPNSun., Nov. 1 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 3:25 p.m./FOXSun., Nov. 8 at Tennessee Titans Noon/FOXMon., Nov. 16 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 7:15 p.m./BYE WEEKSun., Nov. 29 at Green Bay Packers 7:20 p.m./NBCSun., Dec. 6 DETROIT LIONS Noon/FOXSun., Dec. 13 HOUSTON TEXANS Noon/CBSSun., Dec. 20 at Minnesota Vikings Noon/FOXSun., Dec. 27 at Jacksonville Jaguars Noon/FOXSun., Jan. 3 GREEN BAY PACKERS Noon/FOX