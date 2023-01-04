ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although prices on some groceries are holding steady as Stateline residents enter the new year, premium milk has crept up over the past four months.

Prairie Farms 2% reduced fat milk is currently selling for $6.49 a gallon at Rockford-area Schnucks and Meijer stores. That’s about $.50 more than the chains were getting last September.

At area Walmart stores, the same milk is $6.12 before taxes, which is $.26 cheaper than September’s price of $5.86.

For those looking for the best price on Prairie Farms, Woodman’s seems to be the place. The Janesville-based chain is selling the top brand for only $3.29. Woodman’s price was $3.89 four months ago.

Prices have slightly dipped on store-brands sold at Meijer, Walmart, and Schnucks. Schnucks is now selling a gallon of its private-label 2% milk for $2.88, which is $.11 cheaper than last fall.

Walmart’s “Great Value” 2% is $.30 cheaper and is now $2.66. Meijer is getting $2.76 for a gallon of its store-brand milk.

Woodman’s does not carry a house-branded milk.

According to the USDA, the average price for a gallon of 2% milk in the United States in December was $4.37. The average per-gallon price for the same milk at the close of 2021 was $3.74.

Fluid milk prices are expected to trend lower in 2023 than they did last year. However economists do not believe they’ll return to what they before the pandemic any time soon.

Although the dairy industry expects 10,000 more cows this year, there will likely only be an increase of 1% in total milk production.

