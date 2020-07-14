‘Million Unmasked March’ protest scheduled at Illinois capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some protesters unhappy with state lawmaker’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic are once again taking their cause to the state capital.

A Facebook group that has garnered more than 7,000 members is planning to protest at the Illinois State Capital Building in Springfield on July 25th at 10:00 a.m. The group says the event is specifically a ‘response to the “Return To School” guidelines set forth by Governor Pritzker.’

“First and foremost is our objection to requiring Students to wear PPE in order to attend schools in the fall, specifically an objection to masks. Second is an objection to any future requirements of COVID-19 vaccinations as a mechanism for approved attendance.”

Organizers say they will have several guest speakers including Grundy County States Attorney Jason Helland, Illinois State Representative and State Senate candidate Darren Bailey, Constitutional Lawyer Thomas Devore, 17 year Veteran Teacher Tonya Sneed, Parkview Christian Academy Board President Jed Davis, Liz Eilers Bron of the Central Illinois Trump Team and Mark Curran for US Senate Campaign along with Event Organizers Dawn Gregory, Kayla Brooks Null and Michael Rebresh.

Organizers say they are expecting a large turnout.

