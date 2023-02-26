ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Millions of people who get health coverage through Medicaid could lose access to the program over the next year.

About 84 million people are currently covered by Medicaid, but states are beginning to check everyone’s eligibility for the first time in three years.

As many as 14 million people could lose access to their coverage.

The federal government said at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that states could not kick people off Medicaid even if they were no longer eligible.

People often lose access if they start making more money, gain coverage through work or move to a new state.