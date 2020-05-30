ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 12:48 a.m. early Saturday morning, the Janesville and Clinton fire departments responded to a single vehicle accident near Hwy 14 and S. Scharine Road.
Investigators say that a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on S. Scharine Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into an embankment.
Officials say the driver, a 43-year old man from Milton, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville but later died from his injuries.
A passenger, a 32-year old man from Milton, was also transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Milton man killed in deadly crash near Hwy 14, investigators say alcohol was a factor
- Janesville fire crews respond to house fire on Willard Ave.
- Boylan teacher earns first Don Zimmerman Golden Apple Scholarship
- Stateline salons and tattoo shops reopen under Phase 3 of Restore Illinois
- Uniform worn by Tom Hanks in ‘A League of Their Own’ being auctioned
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!