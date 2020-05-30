Milton man killed in deadly crash near Hwy 14, investigators say alcohol was a factor

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 12:48 a.m. early Saturday morning, the Janesville and Clinton fire departments responded to a single vehicle accident near Hwy 14 and S. Scharine Road.

Investigators say that a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on S. Scharine Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into an embankment.

Officials say the driver, a 43-year old man from Milton, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville but later died from his injuries.

A passenger, a 32-year old man from Milton, was also transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

