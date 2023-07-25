MILWAUKEE Wis. (WTVO) — A suburban Milwaukee man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for vandalizing, intimidating, and threatening Black neighbors in an attempt to get them to move out, according to a July 24 release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

William McDonald, 45, terrorized two different neighbors with vandalism, slurs, and threats of violence between March 2021 and April 2022, according to court documents.

McDonald began terrorizing a Black woman in March 2021, slashing her car tires and smashing the vehicle’s windshield before leaving a note filled with racial slurs, a threat to slash her throat, and a demand that she move out.

“I KNOW WHERE YOU LIVE. IF I SEE YOU AGAIN, I’LL SLASH YOUR [expletive] THROAT. GET THE [expletive] BACK TO THE NORTHSIDE WHERE YOU BELONG,” read part of the note.

A week later, McDonald slashed two more of the woman’s car tires and left another note, this time containing an ultimatum: leave the neighborhood or suffer violence, according to the release.

In April 2022, McDonald targeted a Black family that had recently moved into the apartment complex where he lived.

McDonald vandalized the apartment with “racial graffiti” and again left a slur-filled note that demanded they leave the building.

Video surveillance set up by the FBI connected the threats to McDonald, who was charged in April 2022.

McDonald was found guilty of “willfully injuring, intimidating or interfering with housing rights because of race or color by force or threat of force and use, attempted use and threatened use of a dangerous weapon.”

He was sentenced on June 29, 2023.