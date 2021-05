LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Miley Cyrus performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Summerfest is returning to Milwaukee for three consecutive weekends this September after being postponed due to COVID-19 last year.

Miley Cyrus, the Jonas Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Luke Bryan, Chance the Rapper, Nelly, REO Speedwagon and ZZ Top are among the artists scheduled to perform.

Summerfest will run September 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.

General admission tickets are $23.