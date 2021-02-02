Milwaukee Summerfest delayed, Country Thunder Wisconsin still set for July

(WTVO) – Milwaukee’s Summerfest announced Tuesday that its 2021 event will be postponed to September as many are still awaiting the COVID-19 vaccination to be widely available.

The ‘world’s largest music festival’ will be divided up into three separate weekends of September 2-4th, 9-11th, and 16-18th.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine.”

Organizers say the lineup is still coming together. All 2020/2021 general admission tickets will be honored.

We are excited to get the live music industry back in action and to welcome fans back, but in order to allow healthcare professionals more time to distribute the vaccine, Summerfest 2021 will be held September 2-4, 9-11 & 16-18. Save those dates, and we'll see you in September! pic.twitter.com/pg0Dh93Aj0 — Summerfest (@Summerfest) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, organizers with County Thunder Wisconsin announced their July 15-18th shows were still on.

The Wisconsin Country Thunder lineup in Wisconsin includes Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, and Dustin Lynch.