Miss Carly’s asking for volunteer help to help feed homeless

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Miss Carly’s on Fifth Avenue is looking for volunteers to pack lunches, hand them out, and even just to talk with the homeless who come in.
Shifts would be from noon to 4 p.m.3
You can register here to volunteer.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Fourth Forecast: Hot and Mostly Dry
- Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore
- Couple gets COVID-19, mother gives birth before dying of virus
- Belvidere blood clinic gets head start on holiday with week-long blood drive
- Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in crash
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!