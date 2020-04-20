Miss Carly’s center asking for masks, local businesses pitch in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Miss Carly’s center in Rockford is asking the community for mask donations. The organization says many of the people they care for rely on the Rockford Mass Transit District to get around.

RMTD is enforcing a new policy where everyone who boards a bus must wear a mask.

One local business has already stepped up to help. Cornerstone Sun Spa & Botique in Winnebago announced they are donating one mask for every one sold (up to 60). The business says they were already planning on doing a ” buy one, bless one” campaign and saw Miss Carly’s request for donations.

Pre-sales will be available for $15.

Miss Carly’s says they are also in need of hand sanitizer, soap, and cleaning products.

You can drop off donations anytime at 1125 5th Avenue in Rockford.

