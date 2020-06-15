Miss Carly’s volunteer robbed at gunpoint on Friday, police investigating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 6:35p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to Miss Carly’s at 1125 5th Avenue after a volunteer was reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

When officers arrived, the victim said a female suspect approached him, showed a weapon and ordered him to drive to a nearby alley. The suspect took the man’s wallet containing around $600 in cash. A male suspect then struck the victim with a pipe and they both fled in a suburban type vehicle.

The suspects were described as a white female around 43-years-old with dark shoulder-length hair. The other suspect was described as a 30-40 year old Hispanic male with a mustache and a mullet.

Anyone with information can anonymously leave a tip at (815) 963-7867.

