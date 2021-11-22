JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio Amber Alert was canceled Friday night for a 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township.

The alert was issued for Ana Grace Burke Friday afternoon after she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Arrest warrants were issued for Jonathan Lee Stinnett, who was accused of kidnapping her.

The Amber Alert website says Burke was found safe in Bloomington, Illinois. Jackson Township police say officers were called to respond to a suspicious vehicle parked along the road. The child was recovered by law enforcement and is being evaluated by medical staff.

Stinnett was taken to a jail in Illinois. He’ll be brought back to Ohio to face charges.

Ana Grace Burke had last been seen in the 7200 block of Fulton Dr. NW with Stinnett, police say.

Courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department

Investigators later obtained photos of Stinnett inside a store in Knox County, Ohio.

Jonathon Lee Stinnett seen at a store in Knox County, Ohio.

According to police, Stinnett is an “associate” of the child’s family.

Police say Stinnett and Ana Grace went to a park near the child’s home.

Stinnett recently moved to Jackson Township and police say he had plans to move away soon.

Jackson Township police will hold a press conference on this case Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.