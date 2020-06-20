Missing Belvidere man found dead in Blue Island

(WTVO) – The search for a missing Belvidere man takes a tragic turn.

The family of Carl Gordon posted on Facebook Friday evening that his body was found Thursday night in the Little Calumet River in Blue Island.

Gordon was reported missing May 29th. His girlfriend, Juliana Gonzalez, told Eyewitness News he had traveled to Joliet to get work done on his motorcycle.

Gordon’s family is thankful to everyone who helped search for him. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear. But, his family says it is under investigation.