Missing Illinois man found dead in a private pond

DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD) —The body of a McLean County man reported missing has been discovered on private property.

The McLean County Coroner reports 31-year-old Tyler J. Graf of Downs was found in a private pond just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday night.

This comes just hours after Graf’s family, along with community members, searched for him.

On April 11 at about 9:30 a.m., the McLean County deputies were called to a residence in rural Downs in reference to a missing person.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says family reported that Graf was last seen between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m. that day, on a trail along a creek near his residence.

“A search was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, McLean County Emergency Management Agency Search and Rescue Team, Hudson Fire Department Dive Team, Downs Fire Department, as well as others. Several searches of water and land in the surrounding area had been searched this week by law enforcement and volunteers,” Yoder said.

“Today, April 18, 2020, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police was requested with special sonar equipment to assist in the search. At approximately 1648 hours, a body was located near 8005 Elm, Downs, Illinois in a private pond. Pronounced deceased at 1700 was Tyler J. Graf. An autopsy is scheduled for April 21, 2020 at the McLean County Coroner’s Office,” Yoder added.

If you have any additional information, you’re asked to call the McLean County Sheriff’s Office at (309) 888-5030

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

