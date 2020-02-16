Missing Milwaukee mother, two daughters found dead

MILWAUKEE,Wis. (WITI) — Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales confirmed that Amarah Banks and her daughters Camaria Banks and Zaniya Banks were found dead.

Chief Morales identified Arzel Ivery as a suspect in the case. He was found in Memphis, Tennessee where he provided information to police regarding the whereabouts of Banks and her daughters. It was through that information that authorities found the bodies of the three in a garage near 47th and Burleigh.

Ivery was taken into custody in Memphis, Morales said. Chief Morales also said that homicide charges are pending.

The investigation in the matter is ongoing, and more details will be released in the coming days, Chief Morales said.

The three had been last seen Saturday, Feb. 8. An Amber Alert was issued for the girls on Saturday, Feb. 15.

