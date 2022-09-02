JACKSON, Miss. (WTVO) — The State of Mississippi paid NFL legend Brett Favre $1.1 million to deliver speeches he never gave, and used money from federal welfare funds to do it.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is hiring a different law firm to try to recover millions of dollars in welfare money that was misspent in the state’s largest public corruption case in decades.

The state Personnel Board on Thursday approved a contract for the department to hire the Jones Walker firm, which has about 370 attorneys in multiple states.

This comes weeks after Department of Human Services leaders chose not to renew a contract with Brad Pigott. He was the U.S. attorney for southern Mississippi when Democrat Bill Clinton was president.

In May, Pigott sued former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and and others to try to recover misspent welfare money.

According to an audit, the state used the money to pay Favre to make motivational speeches in 2017 and 2018. The audit later said “upon a cursory review of those dates, auditors were able to determine that the individual contracted did not speak nor was he present for those events.”

Favre’s lawyer has denied any wrongdoing on the part of the Hall of Famer, telling NBC News that Favre had no idea where the money came from.

Favre has not been accused of committing a crime.

Favre did repay the money, but not the $228,000 in interest, yet.

“As I have said before, I would never accept money for no-show appearances, as the state of Mississippi auditor, @ShadWhite, claims,” Favre tweeted in 2021. “I am doing all that I can to support this investigation to make things right for the people of Mississippi and I have shared all that I know, which is that I was paid for three years of commercials that I did, and I paid taxes on the money, as I should.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.