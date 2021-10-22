Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots approved

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — Booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine became available Friday in some places, after the CDC director gave final approval Thursday night.

Moderna boosters are now available for those over 65, and at-risk patients, starting six months after the last shot. The J & J shot is for anyone over 18, taken at least two months after the last shot.

The agency also cleared the way for people to mix their booster shot with a different brand than their initial shots.

According to the Biden Administration, the current vaccine supply is strong enough for anyone who wants a booster shot, and qualifies to get one.