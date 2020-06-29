Monday: 738 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 14 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 738 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Perry County: 1 male 50s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 142,461 cases, including 14 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 26,918 specimens for a total of 1,571,896. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 22 –June 28 is 2.7%.

