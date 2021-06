BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say a 34-year-old man from Monroe Center was killed over the weekend in a motorcycle crash.

According to police, a group of motorcyclists were traveling southbound on Pleasant Street when one crossed a center line and was struck by an oncoming Chevy Malibu.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on Saturday. A 36-year-old Monroe Center female passenger was injured in the accident.