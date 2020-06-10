Monroe’s 2020 ‘Cheese Days’ festival canceled

MONROE, Wis. (WTVO) — Monroe’s ‘Cheese Days 2020’ festival has been canceled, but organizers promise a “do over” in 2021.

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have forced the cancellation of large festivals and events around the world this summer. Chicago announced the cancellation of Lollapalooza and Taste of Chicago on Tuesday.

Cheese Days has been held annually since 1914 and was scheduled to be held September 18th – 20th.

