‘Moon Knight’ actor Gaspard Ulliel killed in skiing accident

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 13: ( Image has been digitally enhanced.) Gaspard Ulliel attends the “Cesar – Revelations 2020” at Petit Palais Ceremony on January 13, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images for the Cesar)

LYON, France (WTVO) — Actor Gaspard Ulliel, who co-stars alongside Oscar Issac in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, has died after a skiing accident, soon after the show’s trailer premiered. He was 37.

According to ABC News, Ulliel was hospitalized Tuesday with a skull injury after reportedly colliding with another skier. The other skier was not hospitalized.

Ulliel starred as young Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 film “Hannibal Rising” and played fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.”

He was also the face of the Bleu de Chanel fragrance, appearing in an ad directed by Martin Scorsese.

A five-year-old girl was killed in the region on Saturday after a skier collided with her.