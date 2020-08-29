More arrests announced after weekly City Market protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday the 28th during the City Market in Rockford, officers were patrolling the area of E. State and Water Streets during the weekly protest.

Officials say that protesters became disruptive and arrests were made. A total of seven arrests were made, including a 13-year-old girl.

The following individuals are facing charges:

  • Ariel Perez of Rockford, 19, Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing
  • Roberto Vargas of Rockford, 20, of Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing
  • Riley Hotchkiss of Rockford, 20, Rockford Obstructing, Resisting
  • Alyssa Waldsmith of Machesney Park, 18, Mob Action, Obstructing
  • Jordan Nelson of Broadhead, WI, 19, Obstructing, Resisting, Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Matthew Bronner of Machesney Park, 33, Mob Action, Resisting (2 counts)
  • Juvenile Female, 13, Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing, Resisting

