ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday the 28th during the City Market in Rockford, officers were patrolling the area of E. State and Water Streets during the weekly protest.
Officials say that protesters became disruptive and arrests were made. A total of seven arrests were made, including a 13-year-old girl.
The following individuals are facing charges:
- Ariel Perez of Rockford, 19, Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing
- Roberto Vargas of Rockford, 20, of Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing
- Riley Hotchkiss of Rockford, 20, Rockford Obstructing, Resisting
- Alyssa Waldsmith of Machesney Park, 18, Mob Action, Obstructing
- Jordan Nelson of Broadhead, WI, 19, Obstructing, Resisting, Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia
- Matthew Bronner of Machesney Park, 33, Mob Action, Resisting (2 counts)
- Juvenile Female, 13, Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing, Resisting
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois announces 1,880 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths on Saturday
- Florida sheriff: ‘Sick monster’ used knife, hammer to kill 2 boys
- House will vote on removing cannabis from controlled substances list
- ‘Glory Days’: South Beloit’s 2002 state championship football team
- More arrests announced after weekly City Market protest
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!