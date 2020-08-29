More arrests announced after weekly City Market protest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday the 28th during the City Market in Rockford, officers were patrolling the area of E. State and Water Streets during the weekly protest.

Officials say that protesters became disruptive and arrests were made. A total of seven arrests were made, including a 13-year-old girl.

The following individuals are facing charges:

Ariel Perez of Rockford, 19, Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing

Roberto Vargas of Rockford, 20, of Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing

Riley Hotchkiss of Rockford, 20, Rockford Obstructing, Resisting

Alyssa Waldsmith of Machesney Park, 18, Mob Action, Obstructing

Jordan Nelson of Broadhead, WI, 19, Obstructing, Resisting, Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Matthew Bronner of Machesney Park, 33, Mob Action, Resisting (2 counts)

Juvenile Female, 13, Rockford Mob Action, Obstructing, Resisting

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

