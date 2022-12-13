CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — Prosecutors will be allowed to present more evidence in the case against 2 former Illinois DCFS workers in the death of 5-year-old A.J. Freund in 2019.

A judge is allowing police reports that were not filed as part of the investigation to be presented in court.

According to the Daily Herald, Andrew Polovin and McHenry County board member Carlos Acosta were both charged with two felony counts each of endangering the life of a child and one felony count of reckless conduct.

AJ died in April of 2019 after being tortured and beaten by his parents, who then buried his body and told police he was missing.

An autopsy revealed that the boy had been struck multiple times and died from blunt force trauma.

His mother, JoAnn Cunningham, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in the murder of her son. The judge said she will have to serve 100% of her sentence. Afterward, she will need to serve an additional three years of mandatory supervised release.

His father, Andrew Freund, was sentenced to 30 years for involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery of a child, and concealment of a homicidal death.