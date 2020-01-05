More Illinois seniors eligible for state benefits in 2020

(AP) – More Illinois seniors will qualify for state benefits such as discounted license plates in 2020.

The Illinois Department of Aging says it’s using new, higher income limits to determine eligibility for the state’s Benefit Access Program as of Jan. 1. The program includes discounts on license plates, the Seniors Ride Free Benefit and the Persons with Disability Free Transit Ride Benefit.

Under the new guidelines, single-person households will qualify if they earn less than $33,562 in annual income. That’s up from $27,610 last year.

