More people adopting dogs to help with stress brought on by COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has some people finding a little extra time on their hands as they spend more time at home. But the health crisis also comes with fear of the unknown, making people feel anxious.

One solution to both issues? Adopting a furry friend.

“We have a lot of puppies. We’ll have a lot more puppies comin’ in their new homes. The need for adoption is pretty high right now,” said Trevor Mason, a kennel technician at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been helping the Rockford area’s abused, unwanted, and neglected animals for the last 41 years. Recent uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic means employees are seeing a surplus of puppies.

Mason says that dogs can provide an emotional outlet.

“I suffer from really bad anxiety and it’s nice to have that outlet if I’m having a bad day or an anxiety attack I can climb in a cage with a dog and I feel a lot better. For anyone really, yeah. It’s a good anxiety relief,” Mason added.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, over 40 million people across the U.S. are impacted by anxiety.

“Having a dog is like having another sibling. It’s more than just a dog. We treat’em like family. They’re behind you every step of the way, whenever you break down they’re right there. Adopting a dog will bring happiness inside the house. Just trying to stay positive and overcome battles,” said one dog owner Cristofer Gonzalez.

Before becoming an owner, Noah’s Ark staff stressed the importance of dogs being in a good environment.

“We usually get a lot of the older families will come in for the older dogs that we need adopted out that will need the special care and treatment. We look for someone that’s gonna’ take the time to train the dog. Good homes, you know, make sure they’re not gonna’ get returned. We’re here for the community. It’s nice to see the community help and we help when we can,” said Mason.