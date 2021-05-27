More people killed in Winnebago County crashes this year than all of 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver killed after crashing into a house on Kilburn Avenue Wednesday night became the 18th life lost in a crash in Winnebago County this year.

In all of 2020, fifteen people died in crashes.

To keep that number from increasing, Stateline police agencies are pleading with the community to drive safe this Memorial Day weekend.

Drivers can expect to see more officers out on the road, according to Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, who said people need to be aware of the devastating consequences that drunk driving can have.

“When you’re out there and you actually see the tragedy that occurs, and you’re you know pulling dead bodies out, and you know the smell of burning rubber and the engine smell, and you know there’s people crying and screaming and stuff it’s just not a pretty sight, it’s something that always will stay with you,” he said at a press conference today.

Caruana also said drivers should avoid the “fatal four”: drinking and driving, distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and speeding.