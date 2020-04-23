More Stateline leaders join call to Governor Pritzker on allowing small stores to re-open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While desperation starts to set in for many small businesses, local leaders are urging Governor J.B. Pritzker for help. As the governor looks to extend the stay-at-home order, many local lawmakers are urging him to make critical changes.

“We absolutely have to at this point modify the stay at home order,” explained Republican Representative Joe Sosnowski.

Many leaders from smaller areas argue they should be able to make their own decisions. They are afraid many small business won’t survive much longer.

“The whole entire state doesn’t look like Cook County or Chicago. Stephenson County is way different and so we want to be able to be given that opportunity the ability to enact local self determination for our social distancing measures and our protocols,” Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller said.

While lawmakers debate what they think is best, local store owners are left trying to get by and wondering how long they will have to stay closed. Sarah Doyle owns Board and Brush Roscoe and is one example.

“It’s been very difficult to be closed for a month now and for the foreseeable future, which could be another four to six weeks,” Doyle said. “I would love for Board and Brush Roscoe and businesses that right now are considered non-essential to be able to do no contact, curbside pickup.”

Mayor Miller is looking to give non-essential business owners open and close however they feel comfortable doing so. She, along with many others, are arguing that big stores are reaping all the benefits while small stores remained closed.

“The big question I think from most of our business owners are if social distancing works at the big stores why can’t it work for us?” Miller Mayor added.

Governor Pritzker has hinted that expanding the stay-at-home order is inevitable but has not announced how much longer it will be for or which restrictions could be loosened. The stay-at-home order is set to expire after April 30th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

