CHICAGO (WMBD)– The jackpots for the Illinois lottery are close to bursting as the grand total has swollen to a staggering $1.065 billion.

An Illinois Lottery press release confirms the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing stands at $450 million, while the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is even higher at $615 million.

As of this writing, five Illinoisans have won $1 million prizes through Mega Millions or Powerball this year.

There are 7,000 lottery retailers across Illinois. For anyone thinking of purchasing a ticket, both Mega Millions and Powerball tickets run only $2.

Illinois Lottery has given $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes.

