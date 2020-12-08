More than 800,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 145 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 804,174 cases, including 13,487 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,825 specimens for a total 11,274,608.

As of last night, 5,199 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,071 patients were in the ICU and 626 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 1 –6 is 9.9%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 1 –6 is 11.8%.