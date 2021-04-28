More than 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,728 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths.

The rolling positivity rate in Region 1 continues to drop and is currently at 5%. Boone and Winnebago Counties recorded the highest positivity rates in the region at 6.7% and 6.2% respectively.

However, hospital ICU bed availability in the region remains under the threshold at 14%.

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s

Kankakee County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

Marshall County: 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

McLean County: 1 male 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 70s

Morgan County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 50s

Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,328,454 cases, including 21,891 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 87,698 specimens for a total of 22,469,213.

As of last night, 2,154 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 21-27 is 3.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 21-27 is 4.1%.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 11,322,205.

A total of 9,048,300 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 100,823 doses.

Yesterday, 106,173 doses were reported administered in Illinois.