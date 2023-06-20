(WTVO) — Singer Morgan Wallen’s 2-year-old son was taken to the emergency room on Sunday after suffering a dog bite to his face.

According to Fox News, Wallen’s son, Indigo, suffered injuries and received stitches after the attack.

Indigo’s mother, Wallen’s ex-fiancee KT Smith, posted a story on Instagram describing the incident.

“Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face and [Indigo] had to have stitches … we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room,” she said.

Smith said she had adopted the Great Pyrenees, named Legend, last year.

“Since then, we have been looking for options and I just couldn’t bring myself to what everyone else says and what you’re supposed to do, apparently … what the world tells you to do is to put the dog down because they are aggressive,” she went on.

Smith continued by saying that she would not take the dog to a kill shelter and the other shelters were full.

Later, she provided an update saying that she had given Legend to “the sweetest family where he will be living out his full potential and best life on a farm.”

Wallen is back on the road after suffering a vocal cord injury, which forced him to cancel six weeks of shows.