LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Nikolas Ritschel Foundation, which grants wishes to young adults diagnosed with cancer, is holding a Shamrock Beer Run fundraiser Saturday.

According to the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation website, the fundraiser will go towards “wishes to celebrate the end of treatment, wishes to encourage patients to keep fighting during treatment, and even last wishes to bring families together to create precious moments of joy.”

The run sign up page says “there will be “beer, running, beer, walking, beer, stumbling, beer & partying at Rockford Speedway!”

The fundraiser will start Saturday, March 12th at 12:00 p.m. at Rockford Speedway in Loves Park, while the run starts at 1:00 p.m. and the post race party will go until 4:00 p.m.

The price is $45 until March 11th at 11:59 p.m. and then will go up to $60.

Registered participants will receive a souvenir beer glass, Shamrock Beer Run long-sleeve T-shirt and an event medal for completing the course.

The first 500 participants to sign up will get Shamrock Sunglasses.

You can register for the Shamrock Beer Run with the following link. https://bit.ly/3hZ2Vay