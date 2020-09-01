Mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has identified West Nile virus in after testing a pool of mosquitos located in the 61107 ZIP code.

There have been no reported human cases of the West Nile virus this year, however, a bird in the same ZIP cope also tested positive in July.

There are no vaccines to prevent West Nile. Health officials advise residents follow the 3 R’s: Reduce, Repel, and Report.

Dead birds can be reported to WCHD at 815-720-4245.

The health department added that there is no known evidence that suggests that COVID-19 can be transmitted through mosquitoes.

