BUFFALO, N.Y. (WTVO) — A grieving mother says her daughter was shot to death by a man who was let out of jail 24 hours earlier due to New York’s no-cash bail law.

Tammy Hudson told the New York Post that her daughter, Keaira Bennefield, 30, was ambushed and shot to death while taking her kids to school on October 5th. The suspect, Adam Bennefield, 45, allegedly crashed into her car, pulled out a shotgun, and killed her.

Her 9 and 5-year-old daughters were nearby, and the couple’s 6-month-old son was in the back seat, the Buffalo News reported.

Her estranged husband had been released from jail without bail after he was charged with a misdemeanor and served an order of protection on September 28th, over a caught-on-camera beating she had posted to her Facebook page.

Police responded to the domestic violence call and noted that Keaira didn’t need to be hospitalized, and told her to call them if Adam Bennefiled returned to the home. He was arrested after she showed surveillance footage of the attack to police.

He was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, all misdemeanors.

Bennenfield was previously convicted in 2000 of kidnapping an ex-girlfriend and another woman at gunpoint.

A family friend said Keaira feared for her life on the morning of the murder and she put on a bullet-proof vest that day. Police did not confirm that detail.

Following Keaira’s murder, Bennefield was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated criminal contempt, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

On Tuesday, Hudson said Gov. Kathy Hochul “should be charged for the crime. She’s also responsible for the crime.”

Hochul signed legislation prohibiting cash bail for all but the most serious misdemeanors and felonies in 2019.

Illinois passed a similar law, the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act) on January 13th, 2021, of which a provision, the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, abolishes cash bail. The bill was signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker on February 22nd of that year.

Fifty-eight state’s attorneys in Illinois filed suit to prevent the SAFE-T Act from going into effect as written.

Judges in Kankakee County will decide if the sheriff’s and state’s attorney’s claims have merit in November. If the court does not intervene, the Pre-Trial Fairness Act will go into effect Jan. 1.