SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was beheaded Thursday in San Carlos, KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m.

The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been placed under arrest for murder, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was 25 years old, KRON4 confirmed through a source. Authorities said the woman had two juvenile children; their ages were not disclosed.

San Mateo County authorities say the suspect and victim knew each other, and she had gotten a temporary restraining order against him, according to KGO.

“The head was underneath the car, and she was laying in the back of the car — just severed,” neighbor Chapel Thorborne told KGO. “And they covered her up.”

After the killing, the suspect walked about two blocks away from the scene where he was later detained, according to Lt. Eamonn Allen of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Allen said he does not know where the children are at this time.

“We can confirm that a stabbing instrument was used in the commission of the crime and that the weapon is outstanding,” the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The suspect is known to the victim and this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

The public was asked to avoid the area of 300 and 400 blocks of Laurel Street. As of 2:25 p.m., authorities said there is no threat to the community.