Mother of slain Marine says Biden voters ‘killed my son’

President Joe Biden listens during a virtual meeting with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors of areas impacted by Hurricane Ida, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WTVO) – The mother of a US Marine who was killed in a bombing in Afghanistan says she blames Biden voters for her son’s death.

On Thursday, 13 US troops were killed in a terrorist bombing in Kabul, including 20-year-old Rylee McCollum.

According to Newsweek, Kathy McCollum, Rylee’s mother, says she believes that her son would still be alive if it wasn’t for Joe Biden being president of the United States.

McCollum spoke about the loss of her son on radio channel SiriusXM Patriot’s “The Wilkow Majority,” where she said, “I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son.”

McCollum said her son had been married on February 14th and was expecting a child.

“This was an unnecessary debacle that could have been handled properly. They had months and months to remove everyone from Afghanistan and they chose not to,” she said. “And so they sent in what, 6,000 troops? And through the law of statistics, my son was one of the ones who just got blown up in a terrorist bomb yesterday. So, instead of grieving and crying, I’m just getting mad.”

McCollum continued, “My son was a genius child. He could have done anything he wanted to do in the military, and he chose to be a marine sniper, and that was his choice. Instead of just being fast-tracked, he chose this course, but I never thought in a million years he would die for nothing.”

“[Biden] needs to be removed from office. It never would have happened under Trump,” she added.