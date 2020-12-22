Judge to reconsider lawsuit against Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

(WTVO) — Republican 109th District Representative Darren Bailey may have lost his ongoing battle with Governor JB Pritzker.
According to ABC affiliate WICS, a judge granted Governor Pritzker’s motion to reconsider the ruling against him in a lawsuit regarding his executive orders.
On Tuesday, Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow ruled that a Clay County judge was incorrect in ruling against the governor.
In April, Bailey filed a lawsuit against Pritzker, claiming he had overstepped his duties in issuing multiple stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Judge Michael McHaney agreed with Bailey. Pritzker then filed a motion last month to reconsider Judge McHaney’s ruling.
On Monday, Dec. 21, Grischow granted his motion.
