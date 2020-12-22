Judge to reconsider lawsuit against Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

FILE – In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Chicago during the daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker said during a stop in Rock Island, Ill., Monday, July 27, 2020, that “things are not moving in the right direction” in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois, where officials reported a sixth day in a row of more than 1,000 newly confirmed cases. Earlier in Quincy, the Democrat said he didn’t expect life in Illinois to return to normal until sometime next year. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

(WTVO) — Republican 109th District Representative Darren Bailey may have lost his ongoing battle with Governor JB Pritzker.

According to ABC affiliate WICS, a judge granted Governor Pritzker’s motion to reconsider the ruling against him in a lawsuit regarding his executive orders.

On Tuesday, Sangamon County Judge Raylene Grischow ruled that a Clay County judge was incorrect in ruling against the governor.

In April, Bailey filed a lawsuit against Pritzker, claiming he had overstepped his duties in issuing multiple stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Michael McHaney agreed with Bailey. Pritzker then filed a motion last month to reconsider Judge McHaney’s ruling.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Grischow granted his motion.

