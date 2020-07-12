Motorcycle crash on Rt. 2 sends two people to hospital with serious injuries

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Crews responded to an accident on Rt. 2 near Oregon Sunday afternoon that left two people seriously injured.

Around 1:00 p.m. near the 2500 block of S. Illinois Rt. 2–between Snyder and Devil’s Backbone Roads– a truck and motorcycle collided. Fire officials say that both victims were on the motorcycle.

One victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other was flown by helicopter to the emergency room. Emergency officials set up a landing pad at Oregon High School.

Officials say the driver of the truck was uninjured. The accident is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

