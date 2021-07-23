Motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Rockford sends one person to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Friday crash involving a SUV and motorcycle sends one person to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Rockton Ave. and Acorn St..

Police tweeted about the accident just after 5:30 p.m..

Traffic accident at the corner of N Rockton and Acorn. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 23, 2021

Officers on the scene say the rider of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital. No word on their condition.

No word if the driver of the SUV was hurt.

Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection while they investigate what led up to the crash.

DEVELOPING STORY…