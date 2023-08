ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A motorcycle crash overnight has left one man fighting for his life in the hospital.

Rockford Police said a man crashed his motorcycle in the 2500 block of Highcrest Road sometime around 2 a.m. on Thursday. He is getting treatment for what investigators say are “life-threatening injuries.”

RPD did not say if other vehicles or motorists were involved in the crash. Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.